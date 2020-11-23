Barbara Vineyard Martin aged 92 of Murfreesboro, TN died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born in Dandridge, TN. She came to Murfreesboro in 1964 to start her career as the Home Demonstration Extension Agent for Rutherford Co.

She was preceded in death by parents Roderick Vineyard and Anna Nance Vineyard, husband Robert H. Martin, brothers Billy Vineyard and James P. Vineyard Sr.

She is survived by stepdaughter Karen Lee Martin of Murfreesboro and nephew Preston Vineyard, wife Angela, great-nephew Tyler Vineyard, wife Lora of Blaine, TN. Sister-in-law Johnnie Lou McGinnis Vineyard, niece Julia Ann Vineyard Dillvan, husband Lee Dillivan, great-niece Amelia Grace Dillivan of Mars Hill, North Carolina.

She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church. A graveside service will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN.