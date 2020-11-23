Tina Marie Wilkerson, age 58, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 19th at Centennial Hospital with family by her side. She was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama on August 5th, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Conrad McGee and Nine Lee McGee.

She earned her Associates degree in Nursing and loved her career helping others as a nurse. She enjoyed volunteering her time as a nurse at Special Friends Camp. As a type 1 diabetic for 52 years she was passionate about diabetes education for others, especially for youth. She volunteered with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She loved God and was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church. She loved painting, spending time outdoors, and gardening. Her greatest joy was her family, and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dennis Hall Wilkerson; daughter Kristen (Akbar) Oura; daughter Cortney (Brandon) Thornsberry. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, Braylin and Brynlee Thornsberry, and Cyrus Oura. Other family members include her brother, Michael McGee, Cherokee, AL; sister, Jennifer (Erik) Jesch, Beechgrove, TN; brother, Scott McGee, Tuscumbia, AL. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews; Kahl Wilkerson, Kailen Wilkerson, Weston Wilkerson, Chase McGee, Kelli Amos, Kayla McKelvey, Erika Jesch, Emily Thompson, Kurt Jesch, Will McGee, Evan McIntyre, and Erik McIntyre.

A memorial service will be held during her favorite season of Spring at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN after a vaccine to cure Covid-19 is found.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Tennessee or Hope for the World Missions at Brentwood Baptist in her memory. www.woodfinchapel.com