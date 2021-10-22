Barbara Luff Martin, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Oct. 19, 2021 at her residence.

Barbara was born in McEwen, TN, and was a retired nurse with MTSU. She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church where she served as church organist for 25 years, member of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Alpha Omega Chapter for 33 years, Director of Student Health Services at MTSU, member of Blue Raider Athletic Association, Avid Blue Raider Fan, and Head Coach of MTSU Women’s Basketball Team during the mid- 1960s.

She is preceded in death by her adopted parents, Edmund and Pauline Williams Luff, and her biological parents, John Ervin Taylor Sr. and Odessa Cleo Springer Taylor, brothers, J. E. Taylor, A.D. Taylor, sister- in law, Sara Martin.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years Norman Martin of Murfreesboro, TN; Son, Dr. Jim Ed (Dr. Melissa) Martin of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Kayla and Joanna Martin; Brother-in-law, Jesse E. Martin of Nashville, TN; Nieces and Nephews, Connie Taylor, Sue Kraus, Micky Martin, Marty Martin, Chris Taylor, Becky Mullins, Mark Taylor, Michael Taylor, Maria Chapman, Sandy Boxx, and many 2nd and 3rd Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 24, 2021 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN with Rev. Martha Touchton and Rev. Lucinda Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation with family and friends will be at the church on Sunday prior to the service from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Active Pallbearers are Ronnie Blanton, David Blasingame, Bill Greer, Ed Stinson, Dr. Chris Beckman, Roland Edwards. Honorary Pallbearers are Noland Noffsinger, Dr. Jerry Compton, Charles Gilbert, Larry Ward, John Lowery, Rev. Ron Chilton, Keith Duke, John Bryan, Dr. Paul Patel.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to St. Mark’s UMC Choir or the MTSU Athletic Association.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com