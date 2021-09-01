Amber Rebecca Ingram

Amber Rebecca Ingram age 46, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 with family at her side from complications with pneumonia that were not related to Covid. Amber was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

Amber was preceded in death by her father, Richard Ingram. She is survived by her daughter, Cathleen Stewart; son, Parker Gipson (Meghan); granddaughters, Danielle Stewart, Lakelee Stewart, Henslee Gipson; mother, Linda Ingram (Larry Boring); sister, Amy Peterson (Jason); nephew, Barrett; and niece, Riley.

Amber struggled with addiction for years and she had finally found the strength to overcome those demons and had been enjoying her newfound self for a while now. She loved being a “Nene” to her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. Amber had a big heart and deeply loved her family and friends. She is now at peace and will be deeply missed by all. We will always cherish the good memories and times that we spent together.

Amber will be cremated and services for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or arrangements, the family asks that you send all your prayers or consider donating in Amber’s honor to the DVSA Center, https://dvsacenter.org/ or another organization that offers support to victims of domestic violence.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here