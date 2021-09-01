Amber Rebecca Ingram age 46, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 with family at her side from complications with pneumonia that were not related to Covid. Amber was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

Amber was preceded in death by her father, Richard Ingram. She is survived by her daughter, Cathleen Stewart; son, Parker Gipson (Meghan); granddaughters, Danielle Stewart, Lakelee Stewart, Henslee Gipson; mother, Linda Ingram (Larry Boring); sister, Amy Peterson (Jason); nephew, Barrett; and niece, Riley.

Amber struggled with addiction for years and she had finally found the strength to overcome those demons and had been enjoying her newfound self for a while now. She loved being a “Nene” to her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. Amber had a big heart and deeply loved her family and friends. She is now at peace and will be deeply missed by all. We will always cherish the good memories and times that we spent together.

Amber will be cremated and services for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or arrangements, the family asks that you send all your prayers or consider donating in Amber’s honor to the DVSA Center, https://dvsacenter.org/ or another organization that offers support to victims of domestic violence.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.