Annette Surline Ward

Annette Surline Ward, age 82, of Murfreesboro Tennessee, passed away on August 30, 2021.

She was the loving wife of Larry Eugene Ward, devoted mother of Irene Ward Yates (Eric, deceased), Diane Ward (Matthew Adams) and Kelly Ann Lacey (Ronald), and amazing grandmother of Gunnar Ward Lacey (Jessica), Christopher Eric Yates, and Alex Robert Yates. She is also survived by her favorite sister, Marlayne Surline Cona (Frank), as well as numerous adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Irene Longpre Surline and John Edward Surline, her brother Wayne James Surline, and other beloved family members.

Annette was born in Laramie, Wyoming, grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and subsequently lived in Albemarle, North Carolina, Madison, Ohio, and Germantown Tennessee before moving to Murfreesboro 30 years ago. Everywhere she went, she made wonderful friends through a combination of genuine kindness, an unrivaled sense of humor, and a love of laughter. We will miss her tremendously but are so grateful to have had her in our lives. She was truly ‘one of a kind’.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) are appreciated

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130. A service to celebrate her life will be at 1:00 p.m. for family and friends. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is caring for cremation. www.woodfinchapel.com


