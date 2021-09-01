Rutherford County, in collaboration with other local municipalities, healthcare providers, and community partners is launching a campaign this week called, “Get Your Dose of Hope” centered around vaccine awareness.

Public Health Department Director LaShan Dixon shared a timeless quote from Nelson Mandela, “May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”

“This is what we have built this entire campaign upon,” said Dixon. “In Rutherford County, we’re operating from a place of hope, rather than fear.”

The campaign features a host of people and organizations native to Rutherford County who have already received their “dose of hope” in an effort to encourage others to do the same. Medical professionals, educators, public safety personnel, and others have rolled up their sleeves in hopes of reducing the virus’ impact to their families, their work places, and on an even larger scale, the community.

The photographs will be soon be released on the County’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as displayed on RCTV (Channel 19 on Comcast/Xfinity), and shared by other jurisdictions within the county on their respective platforms.

Dr. Lorraine MacDonald, Medical Director for Rutherford County Health Department said recently, “Our best chance of fighting COVID-19 in our community is herd immunity, which can only be achieved if a larger percentage of the local population takes the vaccine.”

“It is our HOPE, that you will get your dose of HOPE today,” said Dixon.

Vaccines are available to persons 12 years of age and older at Rutherford County Health Department 100 W Burton Street Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You may also visit vaccines.gov to find a location and make an appointment at a location near you.

Persons wanting more information about the various vaccine offerings including the recently FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine, are encouraged to visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html or to contact their health care provider for more information.