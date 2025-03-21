Oakland High School Placed on Secure Hold After Report of Possible Weapon

UPDATE: From Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans: “As we told you earlier, the School Resource Officers received information that a student may have a gun. The student was located and searched, and the only thing found, initially, was an empty holster. Law enforcement also conducted a thorough search of the building and the grounds, and no weapons were found.

However, the student’s belongings were searched, and a small-caliber, loaded handgun was found in a concealed compartment in his backpack. The student was arrested and removed from campus immediately, and he will not be permitted to return to any of our schools.

He is being charged with felony carrying a weapon on school grounds, and he is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The hold has been released at the school, and students are now being fed lunch.”

Oakland High School was placed on a secure hold Wednesday after reports surfaced that a student may have had a weapon. The precautionary measure was taken while school officials and law enforcement investigated the situation.

According to a message sent to parents by Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans, a middle school in the area was also placed on a precautionary hold as part of standard procedure.

Authorities quickly located the student in question and conducted a search, determining that the individual did not have a gun or any other weapon. However, an empty holster was found in the student’s backpack. To ensure safety, law enforcement and school administrators conducted a thorough search of the school building, reviewed security footage, and interviewed witnesses. They also extended the search outside, where students typically move between classes.

No weapons were found during the investigation, and officials began lifting the hold at the middle school once it was determined there was no threat. Parents were advised not to come to the school, as students could not be released during the hold.

“We know these situations can be alarming to parents, but please know we always take them extremely seriously and have extensive safety protocols in place,” Evans stated.

