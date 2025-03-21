OBITUARY: Effie Margaret Patten

Effie Margaret (Anchors) Patten, 88, of Smyrna, Tenn., formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Born May 10, 1936, Effie was the daughter of the late Warren and Genevieve Anchors.

She worked for many years as a nurse’s aide at Bonetti’s Nursing Home, Grove City Hospital, Butler Hospital, and in home health care. Effie enjoyed traveling, shopping, casinos and spending time in her beautiful flower gardens. She was an immaculate homemaker, and always made her homes beautiful, inside and out. She loved listening to country and gospel music, and enjoyed dancing and concerts.

Effie will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard; her children, Richard (Kimberly), Jeffery, Linda (Jerry) and Lisa (Timothy); stepchildren, Rodney (Rebeccah) and Scott (Michelle); 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Francis; stepson, Lonnie; brother, Wayne; sister, Charlotte; and brother-in-law, Raymond.

PATTEN – Visitation for Effie Margaret (Anchors) Patten, who died Thursday, March 13, 2025, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 21, at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. North St., Butler. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Matthew Kail, of Unionville Evangelical Presbyterian Church, officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

All who knew Effie are encouraged to share memories and upload photos to her unique remembrance page at www.thompson-miller.com.

