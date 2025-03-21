New Excavator Equipment Helps City Public Works Manage Bigger Jobs, Save Taxpayers

When doing a big job, like lifting and installing 12,000-pound concrete piping joints, it takes the power of heavy equipment like the Liebherr R936C Excavator.

The City of Murfreesboro Public Works Stormwater Division recently purchased the heavy lifter from RECO Equipment to be able to manage work that previously had to be contracted out to private companies. Public Works Assistant Director Tracy Brown recently requested City Council authorize the purchase of the new equipment to do larger jobs and save money by keeping jobs in-house.

“Our City Council really supports us in these types of projects,” said Tracy Brown, Assistant Public Works Director. “They are always willing to approve these types of purchases because they know we have the crews capable of doing the work. So, this type of machinery pays for itself over time because of the power that it has and the type of work that it can do.”

Watch CityTV YouTube video by Producer Steve Burris https://youtu.be/yIP6LKqzrIM beginning March 21 at 2 p.m.

The Public Works Stormwater Division is currently on the job in west Murfreesboro utilizing the new equipment at the Kingdom Ridge Subdivision. Crews are installing new concrete piping joints after the old plastic piping collapsed.

“They had their camera in the pipe and noticed that the pipe had collapsed, and it was a plastic pipe so what we did was begin replacing the piping with 60 inch reinforced concrete pipe which is more durable and able to take on heavier loads,” said Brown. “The old piping was originally installed in 2004 and services all of Kingdom Ridge Subdivision, so it was a necessity to replace the piping.”

The new Liebherr Excavator allows the City Stormwater Division to do the work and save money.

“This Kingdom Ridge piping project alone would have cost $600,000 for another contractor, whereas doing it in house with our existing employees, now we have the equipment to be able to do it,” added Brown.

The City purchased the Liebherr R936C Excavator from RECO Equipment at a cost of $299,900. The Kingdom Ridge job is installing 730 feet of 60-inch reinforced concrete pipe.

“This is our biggest job that we have tackled yet, probably the biggest job that I have been on as far as the 60-inch pipe size that were laying,” said Public Works Foreman Jeremy Barrett. “We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time. With the crew that we have, and the equipment that we’ve been blessed with, we’re able to tackle bigger jobs, which allow us to be able to keep more money at home.”

The new machine can lift 20,000 pounds. The City Stormwater Division crew was first activated in 2014 by Raymond Hillis, who was then Streets Director and now serves as Public Works Executive Director. The Stormwater Division has grown to 14 employees.

“We blend in and make things happen,” added Barrett. “Everybody works well together and everybody enjoys working with one another. It’s a blessing to lead the crew that I’m able to lead.”

The City of Murfreesboro Public Works Stormwater Division maintains ditches, installs culverts, and cleans and inspects storm drains to keep the City operating underground in places citizens can’t always see. The next time you see one of the workers sweeping and cleaning the street in your neighborhood, let them know you appreciate their hard work.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email