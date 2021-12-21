New Year's Eve Sobriety Checkpoint Set for Murfreesboro

Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force

Teams of officers will check drivers for sobriety during a checkpoint from 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day on Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Tennessee Highway Patrol will sponsor the checkpoint with the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force officers, said THP Sgt. Shawn Boyd.

“We want to remind drivers to refrain from drinking and driving, especially during the New Year’s Eve holiday,” Boyd said. “We hope the checkpoint will remind drivers to be careful to prevent traffic deaths and crashes.”

Boyd recommended people who plan to drink to use a designated driver, call a friend for a ride or use a ride share.

“Our goal is to keep drivers and other travelers safe during the first holiday of 2022,” Boyd said.