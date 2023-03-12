New Study Reveals Top Honeymoon Destination for Tennesseans

New research has revealed each US state’s favorite honeymoon destinations, with Indonesia taking the top spot as the most desirable destination for American newlyweds in eight states. Of those, seven were interested specifically in Bali. In Tennessee, Tulum is the most googled destination for honeymooners.

The research by honeymoon experts Honeymoon Always analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most-searched-for honeymoon destinations in each state.

The analysis revealed that Indonesia topped people’s wish lists in eight states, with Hawaii, Kansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming all wanting to visit Indonesia. When broken down, the majority of these states search the most for a honeymoon in Bali, apart from Kansas, which searches most for a honeymoon in Indonesia in general.

Mexico ranks as the most Googled honeymoon destination in seven states. Tulum is the most Googled area of Mexico for honeymooners, with couples in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Texas all wanting to visit there. Connecticut residents searched for honeymoons in Cabo San Lucas, and Nevada couples most want to visit Puerto Vallarta.

Italy leads the way for a European honeymoon destination. It is the top search in six states, as Florida, Oklahoma, Washington, Michigan, and Illinois are all searching for honeymoons on the Amalfi Coast. In contrast, newlyweds from New Mexico are searching for Italy as a whole.

Switzerland is the most searched-for honeymoon destination for couples in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi and North Carolina.

Newlyweds in four states are happy staying closer to home, mostly searching for honeymoons within the U.S. Couples in Maryland and Minnesota prefer honeymoons in Florida over any other location; those in Utah prefer a honeymoon in Los Angeles, California, and New Yorkers prefer a trip to Oahu, Hawaii for their post-wedding vacation.

Greece is the most Googled honeymoon destination in three states–New Hampshire, South Dakota, and New Jersey–with Santorini and Mykonos being top destinations.

The first Caribbean destination to appear on this list is St. Lucia, the most Googled honeymoon destination for couples in Georgia and Vermont. Belize is the most searched-for honeymoon destination for residents of North Dakota, while Barbados is the most Googled location for Alabama newlyweds.

Honeymooners in Oregon and Montana Googled Aruba more than any other location, whilst Chile was the most Googled option for newlyweds in Iowa and Virginia.

The Maldives was also the most Googled location for those looking to book a honeymoon from Alaska and Rhode Island.

The Seychelles were the most desirable honeymoon destinations for residents from Indiana. West Virginia couples Googled the romance capital of the world, Paris in France, more than any other destination, whilst Iceland is the top honeymoon destination for South Carolina couples.

Mauritius and Tahiti in French Polynesia were the most Googled honeymoon destinations in Wisconsin and Arkansas, respectively. Delaware favored Ireland as a prime honeymoon destination over any other location, Antigua was the most Googled destination by Maine couples, and the Cayman Islands took the number one spot for Nebraska residents.