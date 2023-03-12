Weekly Weather Forecast 3-12-7-2023 Cooler, Frost, Some Rain

Late winter-like weather returns this week. We will see much cooler temperatures, but the winds will calm down, and the rains will back off some. But, if you have vegetation that had sprung up during the Spring pop we had, be prepared to protect it this week.

Today Cloudy, with a high near 56. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Widespread frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.