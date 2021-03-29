Congratulations! You’ve decided to expand your family with a puppy! If you’re new to dog ownership, you may be wondering what items you should purchase to help your new pup acclimate to his or her new home.
In addition to the basics, such as a crate, food and water bowls and dog bed, here are some other must-have items that will make your new puppy happy!
1Fromm & Acana Puppy Food
First, you need to find a great, quality puppy food. We recommend Fromm or Acana puppy food.
Why we love these brands:
Acana uses fresh regional ingredients and makes their food from start to finish in their very own award-winning kitchens. Acana food is designed to nourish dogs in two ways. First, according to their natural evolution to a meat-based diet. Second, using ingredients that are sustainably raised and harvested by local suppliers and delivered to their kitchens fresh each day.
Fromm is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated artisan pet food company based in Wisconsin. We love this because Fromm has full control over the quality and safety of the products they produce. They create products from their own nutritionally geared recipes and every bag and can of Fromm dog and cat food originates from one of their Wisconsin facilities.
2Benebone Puppy Chews
Puppies love to chew! To distract them from chewing on your favorite shoes, pick up some Benebone puppy chews. These chew toys are made of super-strong nylon and food-grade bacon, peanuts, chicken, and maple wood. Benebone does not use any chemicals or artificial flavors, making this a great, safe option for your new puppy.
3Bixbi Training Treats
Sit…Stay…Off… Drop it…. Come…. Wait – these words will become part of your vocabulary now that you have a puppy. These basic commands take some training and training is a lot easier with these Bixbi Training Treats. These soft, low calorie, nutritional treats are a great incentive for your pup. With flavors like Peanut Butter, Chicken, Salmon and smoky Bacon, just put a few in your pocket during your training session and you will have your pup’s full attention!
4Puppia Harness
Many professionals agree that walking your dog with a harness is safer than walking them with a leash and collar. A harness gives you better control and takes the pressure off of your dog’s neck should your dog get excited and lunge after something. A harness is especially handy when you have a new puppy who does not yet know how to walk on a leash.
The harnesses by Puppia are a great option because they are very comfortable for your dog, the material is breathable and it adjusts easily.
5Anti-Anxiety Treats
If your pup has anxiety, try the Ark Naturals Happy Traveler chews or Composure treats. These can be a lifesaver when doing crate training and to help your pet with separation anxiety.
The Happy Traveler treats are longer lasting but take 45-60 mins to kick in; whereas, Composure acts faster (more like 20-30 mins) but only lasts for about 3 hours.
6Skout’s Honor Sour Spray
Deter your puppy from chewing, licking or gnawing on your furniture with Skout’s Honor Sour Spray. The bitter spray is an effective tool to deter pets from chewing on things they shouldn’t. This product does not contain alcohol and is made with natural ingredients, making it a safe and effective anti-chew product you will definitely want to purchase! You can use this indoors or outdoors on any surface you want to protect.
7KONG and West Paw Toys
If you’re new to pet ownership, you may not have heard of these brands before, but (believe me) these toy brands will become your new favorite thing. One of the best features these brands offer are “fillable” toys, meaning you can put treats or peanut butter inside the toy. Getting the treat out of the toy is both mentally stimulating for your dog and it also provides a way to help you crate train your new pup. Both brands offer ultra-durable toys that can withstand lots of chewing.
