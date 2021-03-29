SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department continues to evaluate flood-related closures throughout the Town.

The following parks and practice areas remain closed. All other facilities are open and operating as normal.

Sharp Springs Natural Area: closed until further notice

Bark Springs Dog Park will open Tuesday, March 30.

Volunteer Park (8th Avenue ball fields): closed until further notice

Rotary Soccer Park: will reopen Tuesday afternoon, March 30. The west concession and restrooms will remain closed until further notice. The East concession and restrooms will reopen Tuesday afternoon.

Rotary Soccer Park Annex: fields are open for practice

Gregory Mill: will reopen Tuesday afternoon, March 30.

Jefferson Springs Trailhead: closed until further notice

Davis Park practice area: closed until further notice

Smyrna Elementary practice area: will reopen Tuesday afternoon, March 30.

Portions of the Greenway remain closed

“We invite citizens to enjoy the recreation spaces that remain open,” shared Smyrna Parks and Recreation Director Mike Moss. “Staff is cleaning impacted areas where it is possible to do so and will continue as the water recedes.”

Anyone with questions about a facility and whether it is impacted by flooding is asked to call the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department office, 615-459-9773.