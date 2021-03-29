Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) responded to two more water rescue calls Sunday night, both involving submerged vehicles.

The first call occurred on Central Valley Road just before 8:00 p.m. A father and his teenage daughter were inside their vehicle. As crews approached, screaming could be heard coming from the car.

Crew members rapidly gathered their equipment. The car began sinking further and further under water to the point the car was no longer visible. Personnel entered the water, made it over to the vehicle, and broke the back glass to assist the occupants in their escape.

Responders assisted them to dry land to be assessed by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

The second call, involving a semi-truck, happened around 9:00 p.m. Crews responded to Sulphur Springs Road to reports of a person trapped in the water. When units arrived, they found the 18-wheeler submerged in the water. The driver was on the hood, holding onto the roof.

Crews deployed a boat and rescued the uninjured driver from the water.

RCFR Captain John Ingle reminds motorists that it may take days and weeks for water to recede in some areas. “Please continue to exercise caution when you encounter areas with standing water. Sometimes it may appear as though you can get through it, but it’s better AND safer to turn around.”

To Report Significant Flooding Issues

Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency (RCEMA) is seeking information from homeowners who were impacted by flooding over the weekend. If your residence or business received water damage or impact with coverage of HVAC systems, water into and under the foundation, or inside the structure, please inform them by calling 615-898-7764 or emailing [email protected].

Updated Road Situations

The County continues to report high water and road closures via the GIS map that can be accessed by visiting: https://rcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/09d7baee3522455ea617f2b24dea6dc6.