New Music this Week- February 26, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Miranda Lambert – Enrique Iglesias
The King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias, makes history with his first foray into Country music on “Space in My Heart” featuring the most-awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Miranda Lambert. Recorded in Nashville, “Space in My Heart” is a powerful love song and the third single from Iglesias’s highly anticipated album FINAL Vol. 2.
Take a listen here.
2Eli Winders
Eli Winders has shared his most energetic single thus far, “Two Wheel Drive Cowboy,” available now. “‘Two Wheel Drive Cowboy’ is a change of pace from the songs we’ve been putting out,” says Winders. “It’s really upbeat, fun, and a step in the direction I want to take my music sonically. It’s one of my favorite songs I co-wrote in 2023 and I’m so excited to play it on the road this year.”
Winders has hit the road on a series of live dates supporting Conner Smith. See Winders at The Basement East in Nashville on 3/14.
Take a listen here.
3Christian Lopez
Christian Lopez has unveiled the official music video for his recent single “I’m Not Alone.” The video was heralded by Lopez’s Grand Ole Opry debut performance and features exclusive behind the scenes footage from that day.
Take a listen here.
4Ian Munsick
With his 2023 album White Buffalo, Ian Munsick painted a sprawling ode to the west and its people. The son of ranchers,he announced four new tracks White Buffalo: Introduce You To God. The first of the album’s four new tracks, “Heartbreak King,” is available now.
“18 songs just wasn’t enough,” remarks Munsick of his sophomore project. “This Deluxe album features songs I wrote four years ago and songs I wrote four months ago. They’ve lived in my imagination long enough, now I can’t wait for them to be yours. Family, faith, heartbreak, legends of the west… you’ll get ’em all in this project. Thank you for always pushing me to write and release more music.”
Take a listen here.
5Dolly Parton – Melissa Manchester
Melissa Manchester and Dolly Parton join forces to unveil the captivating focus track “Midnight Blue,” a highlight of Manchester’s eagerly awaited 25th studio album, RE:VIEW.
Take a listen here.
6Kings of Leon
Nashville-based Kings of Leon announced a new album and tour this year. The lead single from Can We Please Have Funis “Mustang.” Recorded at Dark Horse Studio in Nashville. They shared of the album, “It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb Followill says. “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” Nathan Followill adds. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”
See how many landmarks in Nashville you can find in the accompanying music video for “Mustang.”
Take a listen here.
7Justin Timberlake
Timberlake announced a tour for 2024 along with a new album. The first track “Selfish” was released. Now, we get another sample of the album with “Drown.” Timberlake wrote his new track, “Drown,” with Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Amy Allen, and Kenyon Dixon, and Bell co-produced it with Cirkut. See Timberlake in concert at Bridgestone Arena on December 12.
Take a listen here.