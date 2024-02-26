New Music this Week- February 26, 2024

2 Eli Winders

Eli Winders has shared his most energetic single thus far, “Two Wheel Drive Cowboy,” available now. “‘Two Wheel Drive Cowboy’ is a change of pace from the songs we’ve been putting out,” says Winders. “It’s really upbeat, fun, and a step in the direction I want to take my music sonically. It’s one of my favorite songs I co-wrote in 2023 and I’m so excited to play it on the road this year.”

Winders has hit the road on a series of live dates supporting Conner Smith. See Winders at The Basement East in Nashville on 3/14.

Take a listen here.