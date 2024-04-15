New Music this Week- April 15, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Ernest
2Riley Green
Following his third No. 1 single at Country radio and in the middle of playing to packed arenas on his headlining tour, multi-PLATINUM singer-songwriter Riley Green delivers to fans more of his trademark authentic storytelling and classic sound with new EP Way Out Here. The seven-song-collection is available now (via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment) just as Green’s inaugural beachfront music festival Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama kicks off this past weekend.
Take a listen here.
3Alice Randall
Alice Randall and Oh Boy Records are proud to releaseMy Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall, out now on the John Prine-founded label. This collaborative album celebrates the rich legacy of Black contributions to country and folk music, featuring reinterpretations of Randall’s most beloved songs by some of the strongest Black female voices.
Take a listen here.
4Ryan Hurd – Sasha Alex Sloan
Ryan Hurd releases brand new song “Go To Bed Sober” with critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan, available now. Published by Big Machine Music, Hurd penned the affecting track alongside Sloan and King Henry, who also served as a producer on the song with Hurd’s close friend and frequent collaborator Aaron Eshuis.
Take a listen here.
5Austin Williams
Fresh off of tours with Tyler Hubbard and Warren Zeiders, fast-rising country artist Austin Williams shared his small town Tennessee-bred stories and songs with sold out crowds across the country. Now, the country newcomer is offering his voice to a new song penned by some of the genre’s greatest veterans including 10x GRAMMY-winning artist Chris Stapleton, and GRAMMY-winning songwriters Kendell Marvel and Tim James.
Take a listen here.
6Shaboozey
Shaboozey releases his latest single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” via EMPIRE. The track serves as the fourth single off the sonic outlaw’s highly anticipated album Where I’ve Been, isn’t Where I’m Going out May 31st.
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” beautifully embodies the values synonymous with the genre, filled with liquor, parties, and breaking out of the routine 9-to-5. Written by Shaboozey, the track builds on the Virginia native’s devotion to country music as he sets his smooth vocals to an upbeat clap tempo and includes crowd-filled backup vocals, well-placed fiddle riffs, and a folksy acoustic guitar.
Take a listen here.
7The Storm Windows
The Storm Windows are two veteran musicians who have regrouped to form a reimagined sound, with two full-length albums — debut self-titled album (February 2022) and Second Album (March 2023) — they reflected on their recent live performances and decided to take an acoustic-based approach to this new project. “We think of it as full-on Americana as you can get,” Rob says. “With six new original compositions: an outlaw song, a song of nostalgia, one of lost-love, a folk-hero tribute, another reflecting on life and a bonus 50s-style rocker, all in that order.”
Take a listen here.