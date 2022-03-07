If you are looking for new music, we have created a list from established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Cole Swindell-“Down to the Bar”
Cole Swindell has released a new song, “Down To The Bar,” featuring HARDY, today from his upcoming fourth album, Stereotype. “Down To The Bar” is the namesake of his current headlining tour, Down To The Bar Tour, which launched in Feb and runs through Apr 3.
Take a listen here.
2Jadea Kelly – Roses
“Roses was a complete joy to compose and truly reflects my journey to a conscious and balanced state,” singer-songwriter Jadea Kelly says of her new album Roses, out today via Darth Jadea Music / Tonetree.
Take a listen here.
3Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs- External Combustion
External Combustion, the new album from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, is out now on BMG. It also features Margo Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench on “Lightning Boogie.”
Take a listen here.
4Alana Springsteen – “Me Myself and Why”
Emerging artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen(no relation to Bruce Springsteen) is dealing with the aftermath of giving an ex one more chance in new release, “Me Myself and Why,” available today (3/4) on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.
Take a listen here.
5Adam Sanders – “Good Day to Fly”
Adam Sanders released today a touching single on healing after loss with “Good Day to Fly.”
6Kate Klim – Something Green
Nashville songwriter, Kate Klim. Something Green that was released today. Even as Klim was recording this album, her marriage ended but she says this is about hope, love, change, and new growth.
Take a listen here.
7Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings- “Jump Out the Window”
Sometimes Y, the dynamic new rock collaboration from superstars Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings, has released one final tease with their new single “Jump Out The Window” before their album releases.
Take a listen here.
8Jenny Tolman- Married in a Honky Tonk
With Married in a Honky Tonk, Tolman vows to join the colorful characters of the fictional ‘Jennyville’ with her own real-life experiences. The release of her sophomore album marks a turning point for the singer and is the second collaboration with GRAMMY®-nominated
Take a listen here.
9Ali Sperry- “Climber”
Nashville-based songwriter, Ali Sperry released “Climber,” the first song on the album, signifies the ushering in of a new era — globally and personally — with a revitalized sense of empowerment and newly minted boundaries. Audley Freed’s electric guitar sounds like it’s having a conversation with Kristin Weber’s strings, building into this catharsis of the final chorus with Allison Russell and Weber’s harmony vocals lifting the melody.
Take a listen here.
10Kane Brown – “Leave You Alone”
Kane Brown released his latest track, “Leave You Alone.” As announced earlier this month, Brown is set to perform the song for the first time on television at the 57th ACM Awards from Allegiant Auditorium in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, March 7, 8-10/7-9 pm Central Time. “Leave You Alone” is the latest track to be released from Brown’s forthcoming next album.
Take a listen here.
11Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson – “Death Row”
Thomas Rhett stretches his truthful storytelling even further today with the release of “Death Row.” Featuring Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson, the song was penned after the three visited a men’s prison in Tennessee with their guitars. Armed with a pressure cooker of emotions, Thomas Rhett wrote the sobering track of redemption alongside Ashley Gorley and Zack Crowell.
Take a listen here.
12Catie Offerman- “Happyland Trailer Park”
Catie Offerman releases her debut track today, “Happyland Trailer Park” Offerman may be a new name to country music fans, but she is already gaining a reputation as one of the genre’s most skilled players and promising modern traditionalists. A New Braunfels, Texas-native, Offerman wrote the buoyant “Happyland Trailer Park” with Nashville-based songwriters Joe Clemmons and Rodney Clawson with Dann Huff as the producer.
Take a listen here.
13Dolly Parton – Run, Rose, Run
Dolly Parton, has released her latest album, Run, Rose, Run, available now on all digital streaming platforms and digital download, as well as on CD, standard vinyl and some special vinyl color variants. The album serves as a companion to the original novel, Run, Rose, Run, co-authored by James Patterson and Parton, which is set for release on March 7th.
Take a listen here.
14Nashvillians – Tumbling Down
Nashvillains released their debut album Tumbling Down worldwide onFriday, Mar. 4. Written entirely by Nashvillains, Troy Johnson, Scott Lindsey, and Brett Boyett, and produced by Boyett, the 9-track concept album tells a story and takes listeners on a unique journey.
Take a listen here.
15John Schneider -Southern Ways
Legendary actor and chart-topping recording artist John Schneider has released his latest studio album, Southern Ways (Maven Entertainment).
Schneider debuted the lead single, “Younger Man,” on the Grand Ole Opry in February. The tender ballad, written by frequent collaborator Cody McCarver, holds special meaning for Schneider.
Take a listen here.