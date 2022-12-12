New Music for You this Week- December 12, 2022

7 Jon Langston

Jon Langston taps into the holiday spirit with the music video for “I Only Want You For Christmas.” Taking the stage for karaoke with “Santa” to perform the track, the clip was filmed at festive Nashville favorite, Santa’s Pub.

Originally recorded by one of his musical heroes, Alan Jackson, Langston’s vocals shine on his rendition of the song, steeped in steel guitar. Langston’s spin on “I Only Want You For Christmas” follows his recent release “Give You My All.”

Take a listen here.