Found: La Vergne Police Issue Silver Alert for Missing Man

UPDATE: Gregory LaJuan Cook has been found safe in Murfreesboro.

The La Vergne Police Department has issued a silver alert for a local man who has been missing since Thursday and is without his lifesaving medication.

Gregory LaJuan Cook walked away from a conservatorship on December 8 and has not been seen since. Cook is 66 years old and has a severe mental disability and health issues that are of great concern. Cook is also in need of lifesaving medication that he does not have access to.

Cook could be headed toward Chattanooga. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue hoodie, black pants, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or the La Vergne Police Department by calling (615) 793-7744 or emailing tips@lavergnetn.gov.