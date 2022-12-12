OBITUARY: Beverly Kidwell Blankenship

Beverly Kidwell Blankenship, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

A native of Watertown, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Doyle and Grace Garman Kidwell.

Mrs. Blankenship was also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Blankenship and a brother James F. Kidwell.

Mrs. Blankenship is survived by her sons, Steve Blankenship and his wife Robin of Calhoun, TN, and John Blankenship and his wife Angela of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Jana Blankenship Summar and her husband Ronnie of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kathy Blankenship Black and her companion Mr. Shannon Harbison of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Steven Blankenship, Greg Blankenship, David Blankenship, Barrett Summar, Brennan Summar, Taylor Black “Brown”, John David Blankenship, and Wyn Blankenship; and 12 great-grandchildren; and lifelong friends of Barletta and Boyd Dagley of Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Blankenship loved her church and was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church and retired from the Aerospace Department at MTSU. Mrs. Blankenship was a wonderful mother, loving wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was an avid sports fan of the Braves, Tennessee Titans, and MTSU.

She lived her life to raise four children who loved God and raised strong Christian families. Our family had a strong bond that was nurtured by both of our parents. We were lucky enough to have this incredible woman leading our family with classy, strong, and unconditional love. Always waiting with open arms. The earth is a little less sweet.

The visitation will be held Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation with Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Blankenship family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/