Nashville Symphony Announces Prabal Gurung to Headline 2024 Symphony Fashion Show

The Nashville Symphony announced that Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung will headline the 2024 Symphony Fashion Show, an annual spring fundraising event that benefits the Orchestra’s education and community engagement programs. Gurung will showcase styles from his Fall/Winter 2024 collection on the runway at the fashionable fundraiser, scheduled for April 23, 2024, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Co-chairs for the 2024 Symphony Fashion Show are Emily Humphreys and Tracy Frist.

“We are thrilled to welcome Prabal Gurung as our featured designer for the 2024 Symphony Fashion Show,” said co-chairs Emily Humphreys and Tracy Frist. “For nearly two decades, the Symphony Fashion Show has presented work from the world’s most innovative and noteworthy designers, and Prabal is no exception. He is a brilliant designer, as well as a generous humanitarian, and we are honored for him to showcase his beautiful collection at Schermerhorn Symphony Center at an event that helps raise critical funds for the Nashville Symphony’s education and community engagement programs.”

“Each year, the Nashville Symphony works diligently to reach new listeners, share a wide range of music-learning opportunities with students, and lead the way in commissioning, performing, and recording new American music,” said Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. “We are grateful to Emily Humphreys and Tracy Frist for spearheading the Symphony Fashion Show this year. The funds we raise from this event allow the vital work we do in our community to flourish.”

The official festivities for the Symphony Fashion Show will commence at the annual Kick-Off Party at Gus Mayer on October 10, 2023. The invitation-only event will be followed by a two-day trunk show that is open to the public at the Green Hills boutique on October 11 and 12, featuring Gurung’s Spring 2024 collection. Gus Mayer has partnered with the Symphony Fashion Show for 14 years in securing participation from world-renowned fashion designers and helping produce the show.

“It’s an honor to headline the 2024 Symphony Fashion Show and to have the opportunity to showcase my newest collection at the beautiful Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville,” said Prabal Gurung. “I am passionate about artistic expression in every form, so it’s truly a joy to support the Nashville Symphony’s educational programs through this wonderful event. I look forward to celebrating fashion, music and the arts with the vibrant city of Nashville next spring.”

Prabal Gurung launched his eponymous collection in February 2009 with a philosophy encompassing modern luxury, indelible style and an astute sense of glamour. Born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, Gurung began his design career in New Delhi before moving to New York to finish his education at Parsons The New School for Design. Upon graduating, Gurung spent two years with Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams. Soon after, he was appointed design director at the iconic Bill Blass, a post he held for five years until launching his own collection, PRABAL GURUNG. A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American fashion with designs worn by leading ladies including First Lady Michelle Obama and The Duchess of Cambridge, to name a few.

The Symphony Fashion Show started in 2006 to raise awareness and funds in support of the world-renowned Nashville Symphony and its educational and community engagement programs. Past designers have included Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Lela Rose, and Monique Lhuillier. The 2024 Symphony Fashion Show will be co-chaired by Emily Humphreys and Tracy Frist, with Sandra Lipman, who has been involved with the Symphony Fashion Show since it began, serving again as executive chairman. Event planner Bruce Pittman will coordinate the event.

The Symphony Fashion Show, presented by Gus Mayer, will be held April 23, 2024, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. More details, including the emcee and entertainer, will be announced at a later date. For more information on Nashville Symphony, please visit nashvillesymphony.org.