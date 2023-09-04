New Music this Week-September 4, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week, some from familiar artists and others are artist you might want to explore.
1Cruz Contreras
Black Lillies frontman Cruz Contreras will release his solo debut album later this month. Ahead of the release,“Stop Giving Your Heart Away” is out now. A song he says “tell(s) a story of change through the heartbeat-pulse of a song.”
Take a listen here.
2Blessing Offor
Singer/multi-instrumentalist Blessing Offor has released My Tribe (Extended Edition) – a deluxe delivery of his debut album. The four-time Dove Award Nominee has included three brand-new tracks – “Good Good,” “Amen,” and “Same Clouds” – that embody numerous aspects of Blessing’s songwriting, including the contemplative, the spiritual, and just plain old groove. Listen to My Tribe (Expanded Edition).
Take a listen here.
3Zach Seabaugh
Zach Seabaugh, a fixture in Nashville’s indie-pop scene, announced his latest track “I Miss Who You Were.” Co-written by Seabaugh and frequent collaborator and Grammy winner Chance Peña, “I Miss Who You Were” is a heartfelt song that delves into the bittersweet emotions that follow a relationship’s change and the heartache of moving on.
Take a listen here.
4Billy Currington
Billy Currington is sailing into the end of summer with a brand-new track, “Anchor Man.” Written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick, the song is produced by Carson Chamberlain. Currington sings, “ain’t no bad news, only good views, the sky and the water are the only blues,” as his instantly identifiable tenor eases into escapism with a dual-meaning message set to serene guitars.
Take a listen here.
5Cory Asbury
Cory Asbury has released the latest track from his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Pioneer. The incredibly personal and introspective song, “My Inheritance,” speaks to Asbury’s relationship with his father and ruminates on whether he is predestined to follow in his footsteps, for better or for worse.
Take a listen here.
6Brian Kelley
Brian Kelley’s got small-town life on his mind in “Dirt Cheap.”
“The moment I heard ‘Dirt Cheap’ I knew I had to record it. It reminded me of some of my favorite Country songs growing up that really pull at your heartstrings. As much as I love the beach, I love the country too,” shares Kelley.
Take a listen here.
7NEEDTOBREATHE
NEEDTOBREATHE is excited to release two of the most anticipated singles from their new album CAVES––”Wasting Time” featuring country hitmakers Old Dominion and “Temporary Tears” featuring acclaimed Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance. The band will perform at the Opry House on November 15th.
Take a listen here.
8Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire’s forthcoming album NOT THAT FANCY will release in October.Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs for NOT THAT FANCY. The 14-track collection will also feature a new single, “Seven Minutes In Heaven.” A release of “Till You Love Me” acoustic is out now.
Take a listen here.
9Kylie Morgan
Nashville singer-songwriter Kylie Morgan unveils her debut album, Making It Up As I Go, releasing October 13. The project’s title track is out now.
Take a listen here.