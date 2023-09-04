Lukas Nelson + POTR to Perform in Nashville

Lukas Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will embark on a headline tour this fall including a show at The Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, November 8th.

Tickets on sale now. Details can be found at www.lukasnelson.com/tour.

Additionally, the official music video for “All For Winds,” a song from Nelson’s acclaimed new album, Sticks and Stones, recently debuted. Lovingly created by his brother, Micah Nelson, the video is filled with illustrations that pay tribute to the beauty and nature of Maui, where Nelson spends much of his time.

Self-produced by Nelson and POTR, Sticks and Stones was released last month on 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers and is currently top 5 on the Americana Albums charts (stream/purchase here). With the record, Nelson continues to garner success at radio as his single, “Sticks and Stones,” is currently #1 on the Alt Country chart and top 10 on the Americana Singles chart. This follows Nelson’s previous single, “More Than Friends” featuring Lainey Wilson, which reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart earlier this summer.