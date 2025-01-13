Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 10, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed goalkeeper Xavier Valdez through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and 2027. Valdez, who was claimed Dec. 13, 2024 via End-of-Year Waivers, originally signed with Houston Dynamo FC as a homegrown player in 2022 after the Dynamo acquired his homegrown territory rights from the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

“Xavier is an exciting young prospect who has already achieved some unique playing experiences domestically and internationally for a goalkeeper his age,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. “We are looking forward to having him join our goalkeeping corps here in Nashville.”

The goalkeeper made 50 regular season (48) and playoff starts (2) in MLS NEXT Pro for Houston Dynamo FC 2 since debuting with the club in 2022. During his inaugural season, he secured six clean sheets in just 13 starts, including three consecutive shutouts to begin his campaign and four in his first five matches. The goalkeeper then made 35 regular season starts the next two seasons, leading Dynamo FC 2 to consecutive MLS NEXT Pro playoff berths.

On the international stage, the Dominican international represented his country at the Paris 2024 Olympics, starting two of the team’s three matches and earning a clean sheet in a scoreless draw versus Egypt. In addition to the Olympics, Valdez has been capped 11 times for the Dominican Republic National Team, including 10 starts in CONCACAF Nations League B since 2023, most recently backstopping the squad to a 6-1 win over Bermuda on Nov. 19, 2024. He made three appearances and two starts for the Dominican Republic U20 team during the CONCACAF U20 Championship in 2022 while also appearing for the U20’s in three U-20 World Cup 2023 matches and three international friendlies that same year.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs goalkeeper Xavier Valdez through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and 2027 on Jan. 10, 2025

XAVIER VALDEZ

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 181 lbs.

Birthdate: Nov. 23, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Harlem, N.Y.

Nationality: American, Dominican

Last club: Houston Dynamo FC

How acquired: Claimed via the End-of-Year Waivers process Dec. 13, 2024 and signed through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026 and 2027 on Jan. 10, 2025

Source: Nashville SC

