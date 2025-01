Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office say thick ice caused a driver to slip off Woodfin Road near Christiana Sunday night.

Deputy Benji Soto said the driver was not injured and the car was not damaged.

“We had the tow trucks pull it out and he drove off,” Soto said. “The back roads where the sun didn’t hit is thick with ice.”

Drivers are reminded to be extra careful driving at night on the icy roads.

