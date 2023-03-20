Nashville Soccer Club Falls on the Road to NE Revolution



FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 18, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. Nashville SC conceded the first goal of the season, snapping a streak of 322 minutes.

Still On The Right Path: Despite falling to New England, Nashville SC is off to its best start through the first four matches of a season in its MLS history with seven points. Nashville’s second-best start through four matches came in 2021 with six points.

Second All-Time In MLS History: Midfielder Dax McCarty moved into second all-time in MLS history for starts by an outfield player passing Jeff Larentowicz. McCarty has 398 MLS regular season starts.

Greguš Debut: Midfielder Ján Greguš made his Nashville SC debut registering 11 minutes as a second half sub. Greguš signed with Nashville SC on Friday.

Next Match: Nashville SC will return home to GEODIS Park next Saturday, March 25 to take on Eastern Conference foe FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. CT. Limited tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

