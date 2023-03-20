Preds Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on March 25

“We are excited to host our second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “This incredible League-wide initiative unites the hockey community to support cancer patients and their families, and we want to encourage fans to contribute to this campaign and raise awareness for the vital cancer research that takes place at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.”

Nashville, Tenn. (March 20, 2023) – The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on March 25 when the Preds host the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena at 1 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $400,365.23 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.

The Preds will also reveal the statue of former goaltender Pekka Rinne on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza before the game on March 25. Rinne, who founded the 365 Fund with former Preds Captain Shea Weber, will visit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt on March 24 to present a check from last season’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives.

“As we enter our 10th year of partnership, we are truly grateful for the support of the Nashville Predators and Hockey Fights Cancer. Over the last decade, the 365 Fund collectively raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions to advance research and improve outcomes for our patients with childhood cancer,” Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said. “None of this would be possible without the foresight and generosity of 365 Fund founders Pekka Rinne and Shea Weber. We are thrilled to welcome our long-time friend and supporter Pekka back to Monroe Carell this week in celebration of all he has done for the children we serve.”

To help make an even bigger difference, the Nashville Predators Foundation is calling on Smashville to support Hockey Fights Cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell.

Here are how fans can get involved and show their support: