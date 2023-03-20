Coming to Disney Plus in April 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in April 2023.

April 2

  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

April 5

  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
  • The Crossover – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 22

April 9

  • The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

April 12

  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)
  • Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • It’s All Right! – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 23

April 14

  • Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
  • Wednesday, April 19
  • Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
  • Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
  •  PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24

April 22

  • Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

  • Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Going Fur Gold (S1)
  • Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

April 28

  • Peter Pan & Wendy – Premiere

