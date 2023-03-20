Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in April 2023.
April 2
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
- Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee
April 5
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
- The Crossover – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Journey to the Center of the Earth – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 22
April 9
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
April 12
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)
- Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
- Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- It’s All Right! – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 23
April 14
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
- Wednesday, April 19
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24
April 22
- Secrets of the Elephants
April 26
- Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (S1)
- Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
April 28
- Peter Pan & Wendy – Premiere