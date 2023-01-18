Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Nashville’s Top Most Wanted
Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1. Jeremiah T. Abel
DOB: 8/21/1981
Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13
Last Seen in West Smith County
2. Keesean T. Campbell
DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage
3. Angel Gonzalez
DOB: 8/10/1985
Wanted for Rape of a Child x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 x2
Last seen in Madison
4. Timothy Stanfield
DOB: 10/4/1966
Wanted for Rape- Force or Coercion x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery
Last Seen in Unknown
5. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales
DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Last seen in East Nashville.
6. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.
DOB: 5/5/1996
Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2
Last seen in Unknown.
7. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe
DOB: 5/11/1998
Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants
Last seen in East Nashville.
8. Jose Damaso- Hernandez
DOB: 1/1/1997
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault and Possession w/ Int- Cocaine
Last seen in South Nashville
9. Robquez Bryant
DOB: 12/3/1998
Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x7, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Aggravated Burglary, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury, Probation Violation, FTA, Vandalism x3, Reckless Endangerment- Weapon
Last seen in Madison
10. Tashara K. Anderson
DOB: 3/30/1995
Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x3, Assault- Fear of bodily injury x2, Probation Violation, Theft of Merchandise x4, FTA x2, Aggravated Kidnapping, Esp. Aggravated Kidnapping, Weapon- Dangerous Felony x2
Last seen in West Nashville
