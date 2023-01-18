Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 16, 2023

From: Jeff Price
Results from 16 January 2023

This is the fourth poll of the season.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 120 1
2 CLEVELAND 105 2
3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 98 3
4 FATHER RYAN 82 4
5 SUMMIT 77 5
6 MBA 69 7
7 WILSON CENTRAL 62 6
8 DOBYNS-BENNETT 37 8
9 BRENTWOOD 31 8
10 BLACKMAN 27 8
11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 20 11
12 LAKEWAY 12 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

