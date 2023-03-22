Nashville Predators Take Down the Buffalo Sabres



In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, the Nashville Predators dominated the Buffalo Sabres with a commanding 7-3 victory at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The team was led by the outstanding performances of Luke Evangelista, Matt Duchene, Philip Tomasino, and Tommy Novak, who all recorded multi-point efforts, with Evangelista leading the way with an impressive 2 goals and 2 assists.

The Predators’ goalie, Juuse Saros, also played an exceptional game, making 28 saves to keep the Sabres at bay. With this victory, the Predators improved their record to 35-26-8 on the season, keeping their hopes alive for the Western Conference’s final two wild-card playoff spots. The team entered the game in 10th place, trailing the Winnipeg Jets by five points.

Looking ahead, the Predators will return to their home ice at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday to take on the Seattle Kraken. The team will look to carry their momentum from this impressive win into the upcoming game.