OBITUARY: Catherine Louise Hall Mullins

Catherine Louise Hall Mullins, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Smyrna, TN.

Mrs. Mullins was the daughter of the late Samuel Allen Hall and Lucy Jane Pryor

Hall. She was also preceded in death by her brother Sam Hall and sisters Mazelle Meador and Lucille Stokes. She is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Charles Eugene Mullins; daughters Cathy (Ross) Uchida and Laura (Jim) Hunt; sons Don (Andrea ) Mullins and Charles (Wanda) Mullins; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister Clara Miller; several nieces & nephews.

Mrs. Mullins was employed as a seamstress over many years. She sewed clothes, alterations, draperies, pillows, and quilts for businesses & individuals. She was involved in teaching Bible classes at church. She enjoyed flower & vegetable gardening and canning jams, pickles & vegetables.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lawrence Gardner Benevolence Fund Highland Heights Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation with the family will be Friday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna, TN. The funeral service will be 12:00 PM Saturday at Highland Heights Church of Christ with Glenn Garner and Kyle Webb officiating, followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. www.woodfinchapel.com

