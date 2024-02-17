Nashville Elvis Festival Returns to Franklin, TN This Spring

Elvis™ fans from around the world will gather in Middle Tennessee March 21-24, 2024, for the 8th annual Nashville Elvis Festival, celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll. The 4-day festival will welcome back fans to Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin, located just south of downtown Nashville in the charming suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets are on sale now at NashvilleElvisFestival.com.

This year’s festival consists of 10 shows, and 3 late night parties (held at host hotel SpringHill Suites by Marriott Cool Springs), which have become a Nashville tradition. This year’s show highlights include a 50th anniversary recreation of the “Elvis as Recorded on Stage in Memphis, Tennessee” album, career retrospective “The Elvis Story,” fan favorite “Elvis Gospel Live” and much more.

Another highlight of each Nashville Elvis Festival is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, with the winner moving on to Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal & Finals in Memphis during Elvis Week each August. 21 contestants have been hand-selected from around the world and invited to compete in Nashville, coming from Japan, England, Chile, Brazil, Norway, Germany and all over the USA.

Nashville Elvis Festival features special guests and 30 of the best Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist world champions COTE DEONATH (2023), BEN THOMPSON (2018), DEAN Z (2013) and BILL CHERRY (2009); Reigning Nashville Elvis Festival champion and “Million Dollar Quartet” star RILEY JENKINS; and award-winning Elvis tribute artists MICHAEL CULLIPHER, ALEX MITCHELL and JEFF LEWIS. Special guests confirmed to appear include the ULTIMATE JOHNNY & JUNE TRIBUTE; Current GRAMMY nominee and Elvis Presley’s favorite Gospel group, THE BLACKWOOD BROTHERS QUARTET; 80’s pop icon and multi-platinum chart-topping recording artist TIFFANY; Country artist JILLIAN CARDARELLI and more. Backing all live performances will be the incomparable INFINIT-E TRIBUTE BAND, giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.

Special and surprise guests in past years include the iconic WYNONNA JUDD, actor & musician JOHN SCHNEIDER, Elvis’ best friend and “Memphis Mafia” member JERRY SCHILLING, TV/Radio legend WINK MARTINDALE, Elvis’ girlfriend SANDY MARTINDALE, Elvis bodyguard and friend SAM THOMPSON, Country music icon BRENDA LEE, Country music legend COLLIN RAYE, Country chart-topper T.G. SHEPPARD, Elvis’ drummer D.J. FONTANA, Elvis’ “Speedway” co-star VICTORIA PAIGE MEYERINK, Broadway & Hallmark star LAURA OSNES, Elvis’ tour mates BILL BAIZE, LARRY STRICKLAND, DONNIE SUMNER, TERRY BLACKWOOD and ARMOND MORALES, Gospel legend JOANNE CASH, Elvis’ producer and musician NORBERT PUTNAM, and many more.

Nashville Elvis Festival is hosted by TOM BROWN, host of “Tom Brown in the Morning” on Tupelo’s Sunny 93.3 and the former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Elvis fans will recognize Brown as a longtime host of Elvis events nationwide, including select Graceland events and the “Gates of Graceland” web series.

Nashville Elvis Festival is produced by Brian Mayes & Tom Brown.

For festival passes, individual show tickets, or more information, please visit the official website at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.