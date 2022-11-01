Nashville Detectives Search for Wanted Home Depot Burglary Suspect

From Metro Police

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are searching for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants, mostly related to burglaries and thefts, after stealing approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot location so far this year. Travis Wayne Thomas Jr., 28, of Mt. Juliet, has been identified as the suspect responsible for 14 incidents at the 2535 Powell Avenue location starting in August.

Thomas allegedly stole more than $27,000 worth of Milwaukee tools and $23,000 in other merchandise from the store.

He’s been seen driving multiple vehicles from the location, most recently a black SUV that appears to be an early 2000’s Acura MDX. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.