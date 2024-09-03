Music City Grand Prix Partners with Hy-Vee for the Hy-Vee Battle on Broadway

Bringing a new level of excitement to Freedom Friday, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is proud to announce its partnership with Hy-Vee for the “Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway,” a pitstop competition featuring five of the fastest pit crews from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The fourth annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race weekend kicks off with the action-packed Freedom Friday on September 13, a free event, where INDYCAR and country music stars converge for Nashville’s most thrilling street festival. The adrenaline-fueled showdown begins as the “Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway” features world-class pit crews and their lightning-fast precision and teamwork as they compete to be the quickest crew. The stakes are higher than ever at the “Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway” with a generous $50,000 payout.

“Winning in INDYCAR simply does not happen without a complete team effort,” INDYCAR president Jay Frye said. “It takes an incredible amount of skill and precision by these men and women as they look to gain any advantage on pit lane. The ‘Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway’ will be a tremendous showcase for these crews as we kick off the championship weekend for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

Named one of America’s favorite grocery stores, Hy-Vee is an employee-owned company with more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states. In addition to their partnership with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Hy-Vee is the title sponsor for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Following the “Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway” pitstop competition, the excitement continues with “Burnouts On Broadway” and Brantley Gilbert’s “WORLD’S LARGEST ALBUM RELEASE PARTY,” presented by 1st Phorm Energy, where the multi-platinum country-rock singer will debut his new album “TATTOOS.” The Freedom Friday concert honors members of the military, police, first responders, and frontline heroes kicking off the fourth annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s festival of motorsports and music.

“Downtown Nashville has embraced the excitement of INDYCAR since we launched the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in 2021. Now, as we bring the NTT INDYCAR championship weekend to Nashville for the first time and shift the Saturday and Sunday racing to Nashville Superspeedway, we want to ensure our Friday kick-off events celebrate the spirit of one of America’s greatest cities. Having Hy-Vee present the action on Broadway is going to make the night extra special,” said Scott Borchetta, founding partner of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, and Big Machine Label Group founder and CEO.

New for 2024, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone and will take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sept. 14-15. Fans can expect high-intensity, wheel-to-wheel action on the 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval, where the world’s fastest and most versatile drivers will race to determine their place in the INDYCAR championship standings and crown the 2024 series champion.

Freedom Friday Schedule of Events

5 p.m. – “Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway” – NTT INDYCAR SERIES pit stop competition (between 1st and 2nd Ave.)

6 p.m. – “Burnouts On Broadway”

6:45 p.m. – Freedom Friday military activations

7 p.m. – “Big Machine Cavalcade of Stars,” headlined by Brian Kelley and including Shaylen, Noah Hicks, Mae Estes, Chase McDaniel and Mackenzie Carpenter

9:30 p.m. – Brantley Gilbert’s “World’s Largest Album Release Party”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams competing in the “Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway”

No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing and driver Linus Lunqvist

No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing and driver Felix Rosenqvist

No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing and driver Rinus Veekay

No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing and driver Romain Grosjean

No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and driver Christian Lundgaard

