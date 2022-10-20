Thursday, October 20, 2022
FeaturedMurfreesboroNews

Murfreesboro Water Resources’ Account Portal & Automated Phone System Temporarily Unavailable Due to Upgrades

Press Release
By Press Release
The City of Murfreesboro Water Resources Department is upgrading customer service
software this weekend, Oct. 21-24. As a result, certain features will not be available while the system is upgrading.

• The Automated phone system, used to check balances and make payments, will
be unavailable from 4:30 p.m., Friday, October 21, until 8 a.m. Monday, October
24
• The Online account access portal, “LINK,” used to check balances or make
payments, will also be unavailable during those same times

For more information, contact visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/mwrd or call 615-893-1223.

