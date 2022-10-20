The Grizzlies Kick off the 2022/2023 Season With a Victory Against the Knicks

Memphis is looking to improve from last year after getting eliminated from the playoffs by the future champions Golden State Warriors.

The Grizzlies have one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. Ja Morant averaged 27 points per game and finished 7th in the MVP voting. 23-year-old Jaren Jackson Jr. sat out Wednesday night due to an injury but had a fantastic 2021 season averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds a game. Desmond Bane is entering his 3rd season in the league and scored 18 points a game last year.

The Grizzlies took on the New York Knicks Wednesday night on ESPN. It was a thrilling 115-112 overtime game. Morant finished the game with 34 points.

Scoring, assists and winning plays on defense. Ja Morant was last night’s @IntlPaperCo #GrizzPlayerOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/lulRd9Z7b9 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 20, 2022

Memphis will play the Rockets in Houston for their next game. The tip-off is set for 7 PM on Friday, October 21st on Bally Sports.