Do you know this man?

Detectives are seeking the identity of the man who broke into a car parked at the Adams Tennis Complex, 925 Golf Lane, on June 15, 2021.

The man stole a wallet containing credit cards. He then went to the Old Fort Parkway Walmart and charged more than $800. He attempted to use a Walmart card and a bank card, but the purchase was declined.

The individual was seen driving a newer model black Ford F-150 with chrome wheels.

If you know this man, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to [email protected]

