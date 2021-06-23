Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Criminal Investigations Division detectives have solved a 2020 homicide with the arrest of a 19-year-old man.

Rickey Leedarius Flowers, of Murfreesboro, was arrested June 15 on a sealed indictment from a Rutherford County Grand Jury. Flowers is charged with the first-degree murder of Jaylen Spears, 19, of Nashville.

Spears was shot multiple times inside a car in the parking lot of The Cove at Center Point 5 Apartments on Old Lascassas Road on June 19 of last year. Detectives believe the two met to trade guns when the shooting occurred.

Flowers is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has a bond hearing on June 28 in Rutherford County Circuit Court.

