City Construction Projects for February 24 through February 29.

Underground Fiber Optics Installation Work (Williams Dr and Kennedy Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private utility company will installing underground fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Utility Installation Work at E McKnight Dr and N Maple St

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be doing utility installation work. There will be partial lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Old Fort Pkwy at Gresham Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing right turn lane improvements on Old Fort Pkwy at Gresham Ln. There will be lane closures and minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be doing right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. There will be lane closures and minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Utility Installation Work at City View Dr between E Main St and Alumni Dr

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for MTSU will be doing utility installation work. City View Dr will be closed to through traffic just south of Alumni Dr. Driveway to the residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City paving contractor will installing HC ramps at the following streets:

1. Highland Ave at Bell St

2. Highland Ave at Burton St

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, signals and paving on SR 99 from Cason Lane (L.M. 15.97 to I-24 in Murfreesboro (L.M. 18.12)

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be flagging operations in both directions for equipment crossing as needed.

I-24 SMART Corridor

• Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure as needed between MM 79-80 for sign foundation work.