Drivers who try to beat traffic signals can expect citations as part of the Operation Red Light Runner enforcement event from 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 throughout the county.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will focus on traffic lights enforcement to change driving behavior, said Murfreesboro Police Capt. Cary Gensemer, a task force member.

Murfreesboro Police will focus on high frequency crash intersections of Old Fort Parkway and Cason Lane and Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard.

Police investigated 19 crashes with injuries within 300 feet of Old Fort Parkway and Cason Lane and 12 crashes with injuries within 300 feet of Memorial Boulevard and Clark Boulevard during the past year.

“Our officers will concentrate on hazardous moving violations, distracted driving violations, and seat belt violations in an attempt to change driving behavior through high visibility traffic enforcement,” Gensemer said.

Town of Smyrna spokeswoman Kathy Ferrell said Smyrna Police will concentrate on the intersections of Enon Springs Road at South Lowry Street and Old Nashville Highway at Sam Ridley Parkway.

“Motorists often accelerate through intersections rather than stopping,” Ferrell said. “Slowing down and obeying the traffic signal will help reduce traffic crashes.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies will assist Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force is comprised of Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Eagleville, MTSU and Veterans Affairs Police Departments, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Their mission is “Saving Lives through Proactive Traffic Enforcement.”