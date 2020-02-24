Thomas William Orsulak, 72, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Tom was born May 31, 1947, in Danville, Illinois, to the late Russell and Leona (Dietz) Orsulak.

Tom was united in marriage to the love of his life, Leigh Ann (Hobbs) Orsulak, on May 2, 1989. With this union, he became a devoted step-father to Missy and Sara.

Tom was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for 23 years for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Marion, Illinois. After Tom’s retirement, Tom and Leigh Ann moved to Smyrna, Tennessee. They gave back to the community by serving with Meals on Wheels and being friendly neighbors to all.

Tom enjoyed reading, fishing, wood carving, and anything involving his grandsons, whom he adored.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Russell Orsulak; mother, Leona (Dietz) Orsulak; step-mother, Margaret Orsulak. Those surviving are his loving wife, Leigh Ann (Hobbs) Orsulak; daughters, Missy (Andy) Conrad and Sara Anderson; grandsons, Chase and Colton Conrad; three brothers; two sisters; twenty nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to The American Cancer Society or Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Hearing and Speech Center https://vanderbilthealth.com/billwilkerson/29893