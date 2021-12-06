MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (December 6, 2021) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are searching for the person or persons who riddled a house with bullets, endangering four people, including a three and a 12-year-old on Monday, Dec. 6.

At least three bullets entered the Courtland Street home, but no one was injured.

A MPD officer heard multiple shots while patrolling an area near downtown around 2:40 a.m. and responded to the scene. When he arrived, he discovered more than 20 bullet casing in front of two homes. One home was struck at least six times.

Officers recovered two different types of bullet casings, leading detectives to believe there may have been multiple shooters.

The persons responsible could face reckless endangerment and damage to property charges once captured.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive.

If anyone has any information on the possible shooter(s), please contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629 201 5537. A reward up to $1,000 could be available by calling Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615 893-STOP (7867). You can also report tips anonymously by download the P3 Intel app.