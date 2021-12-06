MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (December 6, 2021) A detailed description from bank tellers and witnesses, helped Murfreesboro Police Department officers arrest a bank robber minutes after he robbed the Pinnacle Bank on Monday, Dec. 6.

Officers responded to the bank located at 2035 SE Broad Street for a strong-arm robbery around 9:21 a.m. A man handed a teller a note on a coffee filter asking for the ‘money in the drawer.’

Less than nine minutes after receiving the 911 call, officers located the bank robber, 49-year-old Allen Clark, and took him into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Clark still had the cash on him. He discarded his face mask, jacket, and hat near a dumpster at the Circle K store across the street from the bank.

Black Fox Elementary School was placed on a temporary lock-out as a precaution. The lock-out was lifted after the arrest.

Clark, who was also wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant, is in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $80,000 bond. A hearing is set Jan. 13 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.