Murfreesboro Police Recover Illegal Drugs and Mushrooms During Undercover Sting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 8, 2022) – An undercover operation by the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigation Division Narcotics Unit resulted in the arrest of a Hermitage man for possession of illegal drugs and mushrooms.

Orville Alphonso McKinley, 46, is facing three charges for selling Schedule I narcotics. He was taken into custody Thursday, Feb. 3 in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot on Fortress Blvd.

Detectives seized one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 65 doses of LSD, and approximately nine grams of Ecstasy, often referred to as Molly.

The investigation is ongoing.

McKinley is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for March 28 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.