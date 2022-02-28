Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Chief Michael Bowen names Captain Steve Jarrell as the new deputy chief.

Jarrell is a 27-year-veteran of MPD. He joined the department in 1994.

Most recently, Jarrell served as captain of the Operations Division, which included the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

“I’m to work alongside a police chief and officers who take pride in serving our community,” Jarrell said. “My goal is to make sure officers are highly trained and have the necessary resources so we can provide the best service possible to the residents of Murfreesboro.”

Throughout his career, Jarrell has been awarded dozens of commendations and awards.

“Jarrell is an experienced leader,” Chief Michael Bowen said. “I’m confident he will do well in this new role. I look forward to working with him in building on the vision of the department internally and in the community.”

Jarrell replaces Deputy Chief Eric Cook who retired in December after 34 years of dedicated service.

Jarrell started his new role Feb. 14.