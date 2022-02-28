These are the January health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Famous Dave’s BBQ Restaurant

Address: 991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 27, 2022

Score: 98

Five Guys Burger And Fries #1044

Address: 311 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 27, 2022

Score: 100

Oscar’s Taco Shop

Address: 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 27, 2022

Score: 99

Bob’s Barbecue

Address: 106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 99

Donatos Pizza

Address: 3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259

Date: January 31, 2022

Score: 100

Subway

Address: 2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 31, 2022

Score: 100

Koji Express West

Address: 3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 31, 2022

Score: 100

Subway

Address: 2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 28, 2022

Score: 99

Dominos Pizza

Address: 1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 28, 2022

Score: 100

Marco’s Pizza #8094

Address: 1624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 28, 2022

Score: 100

Arby’s #6537

Address: 582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 98

Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar

Address: 149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 100

Buffalo Wild Wings #173

Address: 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 99

La Siesta Mexican Restaurant

Address: 421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 100

Domino’s #5497

Address: 5094-A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 100

Subway 15242

Address: 5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 99

Dunkin Donuts

Address: 5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 100

Smoothie King # 1011

Address: 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy, STE 104 Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 99

Granny Meals

Address: 855-U West College Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Little Caesars

Address: 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Jet’s Pizza

Address: 2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Nana’s House

Address: 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 99

Pita Pit

Address: 2943 S. Rutherford Blvd., Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Dunkin Donuts

Address: 2943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 93

Taco Bell #22988

Address: 2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Zaxby’s

Address: 2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 97

Burger King #21222

Address: 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 99

Garden Greek Grill

Address: 3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 99

Dunkin Donuts

Address: 3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 99

Wing Stop

Address: 3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 99

Marco’s Pizza

Address: 840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 19, 2022

Score: 99

Roma Pizza

Address: 5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: January 19, 2022

Score: 98

Papa John’s Pizza #3941

Address: 5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: January 19, 2022

Score: 100

Chick-fil-A

Address: 2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 89

Panda Express

Address: 2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 100

I Love Juice Bar

Address: 710 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 97

Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine

Address: 5238 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 97

Subway

Address: 4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 100

Subway

Address: 1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 14, 2022

Score: 99

Jersey Mikes

Address: 2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 14, 2022

Score: 99

Jamba Juice

Address: 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 14, 2022

Score: 100

Dewaynes Bar and Grill

Address: 4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: January 14, 2022

Score: 97

Subway #17890

Address: 2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 14, 2022

Score: 100

Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar

Address: 536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 13, 2022

Score: 100

Wendys #638

Address: 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 13, 2022

Score: 90

Fazoli’s #5143

Address: 450 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 13, 2022

Score: 100

Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant

Address: 536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 13, 2022

Score: 97

Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro

Address: 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 100

Applebee’s

Address: 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 100

Coconut Bay Cafe

Address: 210 Stone River Mall Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 97

Toot’s South

Address: 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 98

Sushin

Address: 528 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 100

Subway

Address: 2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 100

PHO VIET

Address: 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 98

Starbucks Drive Thru #10698

Address: 2904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 97

Marco’s Pizza

Address: 1208 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 99

Subway #49238

Address: 6129 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37128

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 99

Pop’s Bar & Grill

Address: 117 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 100

Little Caesars

Address: 211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 98

5 Guys Burgers And Fries

Address: 536 N. Thompson Ln, STE O Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 99

McDonalds

Address: 1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Hank’s Restaurant

Address: 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Firehouse Subs

Address: 2018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

McDonalds

Address: 2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Varins Sweet Shop

Address: 315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 99

I love Juice Bar

Address: 804-J North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Jets Pizza

Address: 3325A Memorial Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Subway

Address: 3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 99

Hank’s Restaurant Bar

Address: 2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Sandwich Factory

Address: 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 5, 2022

Score: 99

Subway

Address: 1624 A New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 5, 2022

Score: 99

Subway

Address: 3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: January 5, 2022

Score: 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Address: 2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 5, 2022

Score: 99

Koji South

Address: 3114D S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: January 5, 2022

Score: 100

Arby’s #7472

Address: 121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: January 5, 2022

Score: 100

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.