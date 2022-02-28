These are the January health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Famous Dave’s BBQ Restaurant
Address: 991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 27, 2022
Score: 98
Five Guys Burger And Fries #1044
Address: 311 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 27, 2022
Score: 100
Oscar’s Taco Shop
Address: 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 27, 2022
Score: 99
Bob’s Barbecue
Address: 106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 99
Donatos Pizza
Address: 3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259
Date: January 31, 2022
Score: 100
Subway
Address: 2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 31, 2022
Score: 100
Koji Express West
Address: 3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 31, 2022
Score: 100
Subway
Address: 2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 28, 2022
Score: 99
Dominos Pizza
Address: 1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 28, 2022
Score: 100
Marco’s Pizza #8094
Address: 1624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 28, 2022
Score: 100
Arby’s #6537
Address: 582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 98
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
Address: 149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 100
Buffalo Wild Wings #173
Address: 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 99
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
Address: 421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 100
Domino’s #5497
Address: 5094-A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 100
Subway 15242
Address: 5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 99
Dunkin Donuts
Address: 5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 100
Smoothie King # 1011
Address: 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy, STE 104 Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 99
Granny Meals
Address: 855-U West College Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Little Caesars
Address: 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Jet’s Pizza
Address: 2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Nana’s House
Address: 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 99
Pita Pit
Address: 2943 S. Rutherford Blvd., Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Dunkin Donuts
Address: 2943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 93
Taco Bell #22988
Address: 2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Zaxby’s
Address: 2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 97
Burger King #21222
Address: 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 99
Garden Greek Grill
Address: 3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 99
Dunkin Donuts
Address: 3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 99
Wing Stop
Address: 3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 99
Marco’s Pizza
Address: 840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 19, 2022
Score: 99
Roma Pizza
Address: 5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: January 19, 2022
Score: 98
Papa John’s Pizza #3941
Address: 5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: January 19, 2022
Score: 100
Chick-fil-A
Address: 2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 89
Panda Express
Address: 2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 100
I Love Juice Bar
Address: 710 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 97
Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine
Address: 5238 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 97
Subway
Address: 4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 100
Subway
Address: 1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 14, 2022
Score: 99
Jersey Mikes
Address: 2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 14, 2022
Score: 99
Jamba Juice
Address: 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 14, 2022
Score: 100
Dewaynes Bar and Grill
Address: 4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: January 14, 2022
Score: 97
Subway #17890
Address: 2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 14, 2022
Score: 100
Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar
Address: 536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 13, 2022
Score: 100
Wendys #638
Address: 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 13, 2022
Score: 90
Fazoli’s #5143
Address: 450 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 13, 2022
Score: 100
Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant
Address: 536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 13, 2022
Score: 97
Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro
Address: 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 100
Applebee’s
Address: 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 100
Coconut Bay Cafe
Address: 210 Stone River Mall Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 97
Toot’s South
Address: 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 98
Sushin
Address: 528 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 100
Subway
Address: 2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 100
PHO VIET
Address: 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 98
Starbucks Drive Thru #10698
Address: 2904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 97
Marco’s Pizza
Address: 1208 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 99
Subway #49238
Address: 6129 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37128
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 99
Pop’s Bar & Grill
Address: 117 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 100
Little Caesars
Address: 211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 98
5 Guys Burgers And Fries
Address: 536 N. Thompson Ln, STE O Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 99
McDonalds
Address: 1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Hank’s Restaurant
Address: 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Firehouse Subs
Address: 2018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
McDonalds
Address: 2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Varins Sweet Shop
Address: 315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 99
I love Juice Bar
Address: 804-J North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Jets Pizza
Address: 3325A Memorial Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Subway
Address: 3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 99
Hank’s Restaurant Bar
Address: 2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Sandwich Factory
Address: 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 99
Subway
Address: 1624 A New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 99
Subway
Address: 3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 100
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Address: 2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 99
Koji South
Address: 3114D S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 100
Arby’s #7472
Address: 121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 100
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.