Murfreesboro Police are looking for Christopher Blake Daniel, a 28-year-old man who has been missing since April 8, 2020.

Daniel hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 8. Police report Daniel has made suicidal statements in the past and he is possibly driving a white 2001 Buick Regal with Tennessee tag 1K5 2XG.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel, please contact Detective Christopher Pate at (629) 201-5616.