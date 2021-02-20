Murfreesboro Police Investigating Rash of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Murfreesboro Police detectives are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts, dating back to December 2020.

The latest thefts were reported Feb. 19 at 31 W Insulation and Quality Enclosures on Southpark Dr. There may be at least three persons involved in the thefts. The suspects have been seen leaving in a white vehicle.

The suspect(s) may also be responsible for the theft of two catalytic converter from a vehicle at B and M Insulation on Southpark Dr. sometime last week. As well as another catalytic converter theft from a truck parked on Jessica St. in late December.

If you have any information that could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Detective Doug Arrington at 629-201- 5522 or email at [email protected]